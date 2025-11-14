Georgia hosts wrestling tournament dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Georgia hosted a club tournament in Greco-Roman wrestling dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day under the organization of the Integration Center for Georgian Azerbaijanis (GAIM), Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event opened with a moment of silence in honor of the heroes who gave their lives for the homeland.

In his opening remarks, GAIM’s executive director, Murad Muradov, spoke about the historical significance of Victory Day and stressed that “such events play an important role in raising young people in the spirit of patriotism.”

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Vagif Seyidbayov, and the representative of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Georgia, Kamal Khalilov, congratulated participants on Victory Day and wished success to the athletes.

The tournament showcased determination, endurance, and patriotism among the young wrestlers, who delivered intense and engaging moments for spectators. Based on the results, the Gizilhajili team took first place, GAIM secured second place, and the Araflı team finished third.

At the end of the tournament, medals, cups, and diplomas were presented to the winning teams' coaches and athletes.

