Young Azerbaijani chess player making waves in Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Rank qualification tournaments were held in Tbilisi under the organization of the Georgian Chess Federation, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora

According to the committee, chess players from the Integration Center for Georgian Azerbaijanis (GAIM) also took part in the competitions.

The Committee reported that Adem Babakishiyev, a student of the Center’s chess coach Emil Allahverdiyev, won the championship title in the 3rd-rank qualification tournament by knocking out all his rivals and crossing the finish line with a flawless score of 7/7.

