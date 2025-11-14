Türkiye marks Azerbaijan's Victory Day with celebratory event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Istanbul has hosted an event dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Karabakh Victory, organized jointly by the Istanbul Türkiye-Azerbaijan Solidarity and Culture Association (ISTAD) and the Federation of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation (TADEF), Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs, followed by the national anthems of both countries. In his opening remarks, İSTAD Chair and TADEF Press Secretary Sefer Karakoyunlu spoke about the historic significance of the victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War, stressing its importance for the Turkic world.

Valeh Hajiyev, First Deputy Chair of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, highlighted that under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army liberated the occupied territories. He also emphasized Türkiye’s support before, during, and after the war, noting the unbreakable unity between the two nations. “This brotherhood, rooted in centuries, will continue at the highest level today and in the future,” he said.

Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and head of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Şamil Ayrım, spoke about the strategic importance of the Zangezur Corridor for the region. Other speakers reflected on the historic significance of the Karabakh Victory, Azerbaijan’s strengthened regional position, and the enduring Türkiye–Azerbaijan partnership.

The event concluded with a cultural program.

