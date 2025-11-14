Bosnia reports growth in Saudi tourism following visa liberalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Bosnia and Herzegovina has reported an increase in tourism from Saudi Arabia following the introduction of visa liberalization in the summer of 2025, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Foreign Ministry.

This growth was highlighted during a farewell meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, and the outgoing Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Osamah Dakhel R. Al Ahmadi.

During the meeting, it was noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia maintain traditionally good and friendly relations, based on mutual understanding, respect, and appreciation.

Minister Konaković thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continuous support and assistance provided to Bosnia and Herzegovina over the years. He particularly expressed gratitude for the support of development projects financed by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), highlighting the construction of the University Library at the University of Sarajevo as an example of successful cooperation.

The Minister emphasized the importance of further strengthening economic relations and increasing the volume of trade cooperation between the two countries. In this context, he recalled the significance of visa liberalization introduced in the summer of 2025, which contributed to an increased number of tourists from Saudi Arabia to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He also highlighted the importance of high-level visits and the development of contractual agreements, which will further strengthen the friendly ties between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Al Ahmadi thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina and its institutions for their good cooperation and support during his mandate. He stressed the importance of continuous contacts and visits by Saudi officials and business delegations to Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially to further improve economic relations and investments.

At the end of the conversation, Minister Konaković thanked Ambassador Al Ahmadi for his active engagement and personal contribution to the enhancement of bilateral relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and wished him much success in his future diplomatic career.