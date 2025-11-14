President Emomali Rahmon and new impetus for renewables dev't. Expectations for Tashkent meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. As the 7th consultative meeting of Central Asian heads of state draws near in Tashkent on November 16, attention is increasingly focused on Tajikistan's progressive green energy initiatives. Central to this vision is President Emomali Rahmon's goal of positioning the country as a global frontrunner in renewable energy, with a particular emphasis on harnessing hydropower resources.

Tajikistan has long been recognized for its vast hydropower potential, but under the leadership of President Rahmon, the nation has made significant strides in advancing green energy. “Tajikistan ranks sixth globally in terms of the share of green energy production, with over 90 percent of our electricity generated by hydroelectric power plants. However, only 5 percent of our hydropower potential is currently utilized”, Rahmon highlighted at the UN Water Conference in March 2023. This ambition to harness more of Tajikistan’s untapped potential underscores the importance of green energy in the nation’s long-term development plans.

Tajikistan's commitment to energy issues has consistently been underscored in previous Central Asian summits. During the 5th consultative meeting in September 2023, President Emomali Rahmon highlighted, “Tajikistan, with the support of regional partners, has initiated a series of actions leading up to this summit, further solidifying our dedication to regional energy cooperation, particularly in the field of green energy, which is vital for the advancement of a sustainable green economy in the region.”

Tajikistan’s efforts to promote green energy have also been institutionalized through regional agreements. At the 4th consultative meeting in Cholpon-Ata in July 2022, Central Asian leaders endorsed the “Green Agenda,” establishing a political framework to support large-scale hydropower initiatives. This accord aligns with Tajikistan’s overarching objectives for sustainable development, with a particular focus on expanding hydropower, which remains a cornerstone of the nation’s energy strategy.

Tajikistan’s hydropower resources represent a vital component of its green energy strategy. The country positions itself as one of the world's leading producers of green energy with an ambitious goal to become a fully "green country" by 2037. Tajikistan holds 61.1 percent of Central Asia’s total technical hydropower capacity, which is estimated at 510.1 TWh/year. Despite these enormous reserves, only about 5 percent of this potential is currently utilized, leaving vast untapped opportunities. More than 90 percent of Tajikistan’s electricity is already generated from hydropower, a clear testament to the country’s commitment to renewable energy.

At the regional level, Tajikistan's push to develop its energy infrastructure offers significant economic benefits for Central Asia. According to estimates by the Eurasian Development Bank, joint development of the water-energy sector in the region could increase GDP growth by 1.5 percent annually, improve water security by 40 percent, and attract investments totaling $22 billion. This makes Tajikistan’s green energy initiatives not just a national priority but a regional asset that could reshape the energy landscape of Central Asia.

Tajikistan's leadership in the realm of green energy has played a pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation. The country's emphasis on energy efficiency, resource conservation, and the adoption of low-emission technologies is consistently highlighted in the joint communiqués issued after past consultative meetings. During the 6th consultative summit in August 2023, President Rahmon underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in sectors such as energy, innovation, and digital technologies. He stated, "Strengthening cooperation in fields like e-commerce, digital technologies, and green energy is essential for the development of a green economy in the region."

Looking to the future, Tajikistan has set an ambitious goal to double its hydropower capacity by 2050, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of a sustainable green economy. This target is aligned with broader regional efforts to address climate change through sustainable development. The expansion of Tajikistan’s hydropower infrastructure is poised to meet the country’s domestic energy demands while also contributing to the regional power grid, enhancing energy security and stability throughout Central Asia.

As part of its strategy, Tajikistan is working to enhance its energy production capabilities, particularly through the development of solar and other renewable sources. Although the country’s solar energy production currently stands at a modest level - producing just 0.7 million kWh in 2025, a 20 percent decrease from the previous year - this is expected to grow in the coming years as the government invests in clean energy technologies.

Tajikistan’s commitment to green energy is also reflected in its growing role as a regional leader in environmental diplomacy. At the 5th consultative meeting, Rahmon reiterated the importance of integrating green energy into broader regional strategies. “Tajikistan remains committed to advancing green energy and environmental cooperation, as we see the ongoing climate changes as a threat that requires our collective action”, he stated.

As President Rahmon prepares to present Tajikistan’s green energy initiatives at the 7th consultative meeting in Tashkent, the country's leadership in sustainable energy development is increasingly evident. Through a strategic blend of targeted investments, regional collaboration, and environmental diplomacy, Tajikistan is establishing itself as a forerunner in Central Asia’s energy transformation. The nation's ambition to double its hydropower capacity by 2050 underscores its unwavering commitment to a green economy, which will not only support its own sustainable development but also provide valuable lessons for neighboring countries in the region.

The forthcoming summit in Tashkent represents a pivotal opportunity for Tajikistan to share its experience and further solidify its role as a central player in the region’s green energy transition. By harnessing its extensive hydropower resources, Tajikistan seeks to not only foster its own economic growth but also contribute to the broader sustainable development goals of Central Asia.