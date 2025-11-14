Azerbaijani PM moots cooperation prospects with ADB president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov discussed cooperation prospects during a meeting with President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda today, the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the long-term fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and ADB.

The meeting noted that the bank has been supporting the development of various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy over the past period.

At the same time, the successful implementation of joint projects covering transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare, and other areas was welcomed.

The meeting pointed out that Azerbaijan is a participant of ADB's initiative to aid less developed countries and that Azerbaijan has allocated donations to the bank's Asian Development Fund.

Moreover, the favorable investment and business environment created in Azerbaijan was discussed, and information was provided on the programs implemented for the restoration and economic revival of the liberated territories, as well as the investment potential of these territories.

The meeting discussed cooperation opportunities in priority areas within the framework of the Country Partnership Strategy for 2025-2029 between Azerbaijan and ADB, approved in July of this year, including the expansion of the metro network, improvement of railway infrastructure, improvement of the water supply system, and a number of other promising projects on the bilateral agenda.

Azerbaijan became a member of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 1999. The ADB's representative office in Baku was inaugurated in November 2004 to enhance synergies on initiatives pertaining to infrastructure, energy, and transportation sectors.

