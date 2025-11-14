Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline boosts oil transportation in 10M2025
Azerbaijan transported 19 billion cubic meters of gas through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline from January to October 2025. This represents a 1.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Overall, 33 billion cubic meters of gas were moved through main pipelines, with 58 percent transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route.
