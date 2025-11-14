Azerbaijan is making significant investments in the infrastructure of modern railways and highways - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Today, our countries play a leading role in the development of the East-West and North-South corridors. Azerbaijan is making significant investments in the infrastructure of modern railways and highways, as well as airports and seaports, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the international conference on "The role of secret services in the security of international transport routes," Trend reports.

“We view these transport and communication lines not only as a source of economic prosperity, but also as an important foundation for closer integration of Turkic states in political, cultural, security, and defense spheres,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.