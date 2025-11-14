Azerbaijani ministry event commemorates "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport hosted an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution as part of the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" initiative, Trend reports.

The ceremony kicked off with a video presentation that took a stroll down memory lane, charting the course from the Constitution’s adoption to the rebirth of national sovereignty.

Speakers, including Deputy Minister Javid Gurbanov, Deputy Head of the Apparatus Bakhtiyar Mammadov, and Head of the Project Management Department Esmira Samadova, highlighted the Constitution as a landmark achievement in Azerbaijan’s statehood. They emphasized that the document, prepared under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev, established a robust legal foundation for the country’s development as a secular, democratic, and law-based state, ensuring the rule of law, human rights, social justice, and citizen responsibility.

The Constitution, as it was noted, enshrines the protection of national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as core objectives. While parts of the Azerbaijani territory were under occupation for tens of years, the state and its people never accepted this situation. In 2020, the country achieved a historic victory during the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and the September 2023 anti-terror measures fully restored national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" underscores the importance placed on the legal and moral foundations of Azerbaijan’s independence. Today, the principles of the Constitution guide state policy across all sectors, including digital transformation, with Azerbaijan positioning itself as a regional leader in digital development and innovation.

