Masdar-backed wind power project in Texas begins operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Terra-Gen, jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, has commissioned its 238.5-megawatt Monte Cristo I Windpower Project in Hidalgo County, Texas, Masdar said, Trend reports.

According to the producer, the facility is expected to generate more than 850 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, enough to power around 81,000 homes, with output contracted to two corporate buyers under long-term power purchase agreements.

The project created about 280 construction jobs at its peak and involved more than 490,000 work hours without a lost-time incident. It also included infrastructure upgrades to over 36 miles of local and state roads and is projected to contribute over $100 million in property taxes, landowner payments, and local spending over its lifetime.

“Monte Cristo underscores Terra-Gen’s commitment to expanding renewable energy across Texas and the U.S. while supporting local communities,” said John O’Connor, Terra-Gen CFO. Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez added that the project represented “an investment in our people and long-term economic growth.”

Monte Cristo I is Terra-Gen’s second wind project in Texas, bringing its total generation in the state to 273 MW. Phase 2 has already been permitted, and development is underway. The project is also the first completed since Masdar acquired a 50 percent stake in Terra-Gen in 2024, highlighting the company’s commitment to the U.S. energy market.