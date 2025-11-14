President of Kazakhstan arrives for key state visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

During his visit from November 14 through November 15, President Tokayev will engage in bilateral discussions with President Mirziyoyev and participate in the Supreme Intergovernmental Council session of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, on November 16, the Kazakh leader is scheduled to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which will also take place in Tashkent.

Meanwhile, President Tokayev's last official state visit to Uzbekistan occurred on December 21, 2022. Subsequently, an informal meeting between Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev took place in Almaty on March 29, 2025.