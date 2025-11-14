President of Tajikistan meets CIS delegates, advocates for closer co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 14. President Emomali Rahmon received heads of parliamentary delegations from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

In the course of the meeting, Rahmon emphasized the role of the Assembly as a platform for dialogue and cooperation.

“The activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, along with the development and harmonization of the legislation of our states, cover many key areas of cooperation, including politics and security, the economy, and social and humanitarian interaction,” he said.

The Tajik president recalled that over 100 multi-level events were held during Tajikistan’s CIS chairmanship this year, including the CIS Heads of State Summit and the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe. He also highlighted the need for joint efforts to tackle modern challenges such as terrorism, extremism, cyber threats, and cross-border crime.