Uzbekistan reports sharp rise in passenger car imports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. In January-September 2025, Uzbekistan imported 56,337 passenger cars (including electric vehicles) worth $807.3 million from 29 countries.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Statistics Committee indicates that the volume of imports rose by 1,927 units compared to the same period last year.

TOP-10 countries that delivered the most passenger cars to Uzbekistan in 9 months:

China - 51 770 units

Republic of Korea - 2,524 units

USA - 511 units

Japan - 296 units

Germany - 265 units

Hong Kong - 249 units

Other countries - 222 units

Russia - 171 units

India - 168 units

UAE - 98 units

Austria - 63 units

Despite massive imports, Uzbekistan manufactures passenger vehicles, with the automotive sector constituting a crucial segment of its industrial output, primarily propelled by UzAuto Motors (a subsidiary of Uzavtosanoat) and progressively by international collaborations producing Chevrolet, BYD, Kia, Chery, and other brands, alongside ambitions for considerable production enhancement and diversification into electric vehicles.