Farewell ceremony held in Baku for renowned Azerbaijani journalist Emin Ibrahimov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A farewell ceremony was held in Baku for Emin Ibrahimov, a well-known Azerbaijani journalist and Euronews correspondent who tragically died in a traffic accident in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The ceremony took place at the Teze Pir Mosque, where numerous colleagues, friends, public figures, and residents of the capital gathered to pay their respects. Witnesses said a large number of people attended the service.

Emin Ibrahimov was considered one of the most prominent figures in Azerbaijani journalism. His reports - particularly those produced during the 2020 Patriotic War - were widely praised for their professionalism, integrity, and dedication.

The editorial team extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Emin Ibrahimov.