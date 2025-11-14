Central Asian leaders set to ink multilateral deals at upcoming Consultative Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14.​ A package of multilateral documents will be signed at the VII Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The meeting will take place on November 15-16 in the capital of Uzbekistan, under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the president's administration, the summit will be attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

Kaha Imnadze, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, is also scheduled to attend the event.

The agenda for the meeting will address key issues related to further enhancing regional cooperation, the implementation of joint projects and initiatives in priority sectors, as well as the exchange of perspectives on current regional and international political matters.

The proposal to hold regular consultative meetings among the region's leaders was first introduced by President Mirziyoyev during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017. Under Uzbekistan's chairmanship, this initiative has facilitated more than 20 significant events, focusing on various areas of cooperation.