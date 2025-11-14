Slovenia’s labour market sees slight rise in Q3 job vacancies

Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia

Slovenia sees slight quarterly increase in job vacancies amid long-term shifts in the labour market. In the third quarter of 2025, demand for new workers rose by 2.3 percent, driven by manufacturing, construction, and financial sectors, while annual comparisons show mixed trends across industries and ongoing changes due to automation and demographic shifts.

