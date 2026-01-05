Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in Muscat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman, Trend reports.

Inaugurated in 2011, the Royal Opera House is considered Oman’s premier venue for musical arts and culture. The Opera House, playing host to conferences, music nights, and other events, also features an art gallery.

The Royal Opera House in Muscat is recognized as the second largest opera house in the Arab world.

The Royal Opera House also collaborates with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.