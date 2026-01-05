Tajikistan to host Fourth High-Level Conference on Water for Sustainable Development

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, in partnership with the United Nations and key international stakeholders, announced that the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” will take place in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As the initiator of the International Decade and co-chair of the 2023 UN Water Conference, Tajikistan continues to advance the global water agenda. Building on the outcomes of previous Dushanbe Water Process conferences (2018, 2022, 2024), the 2026 conference will serve as a key preparatory milestone ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, contributing to progress on Sustainable Development Goal 6 and other internationally agreed water-related targets.

The event will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, UN bodies, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, academic institutions, civil society representatives, youth, indigenous peoples, and the private sector to promote commitments and showcase transformative solutions. Discussions will focus on maintaining and advancing the momentum created by the 2023 UN Water Conference, facilitating the implementation of the Water Action Agenda, and initiating preparatory dialogues ahead of the 2028 UN Water Conference, which will also be held in Tajikistan.

Participants will engage in high-level plenary sessions, nine thematic sessions aligned with the 2026 UN Water Conference interactive dialogues, pre-conference forums, parallel events, and an international exhibition. The program also includes a regional preparatory meeting organized by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), offering countries in the Asia-Pacific region an opportunity to coordinate regional positions and strengthen their collective contribution to the 2026 UN Water Conference.

The Dushanbe conference will provide a unique opportunity for participants to experience Tajikistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage, reflecting ancient civilizations and the legacy of the Silk Road, as well as to observe the country’s experience in water resource management, including sustainable water infrastructure and hydropower development.

Key outcomes will be reflected in a Final Declaration, Co-Chairs’ Summary, and the official Contribution to the 2026 UN Water Conference.

The Fourth International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” is set to become a global platform for strengthening partnerships, promoting innovation, mobilizing finance, and accelerating concrete actions to achieve sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient water development worldwide.

