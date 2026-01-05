Tajikistan and Egypt discuss higher education cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. Tajikistan and Egypt discussed cooperation in higher education, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The topic was discussed on January 4, 2026, when Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Parviz Mirzozoda, met with Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ayman Ashour.

Emphasizing the importance of implementing bilateral agreements and preparing new documents for signing, the two sides discussed faculty and student exchanges between universities of both countries.

They also discussed the scheduling of courses for professional growth and the acceptance of candidates from Egypt and Tajikistan into research, master's, and doctorate programs.

