Swiss government imposes freeze on Nicolás Maduro's assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Swiss Federal Council has frozen all assets belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his inner circle, the official statement of the Swiss government said, Trend reports.

“On January 5, 2026, the Federal Council decided to immediately freeze all assets of Nicolas Maduro and his inner circle located in Switzerland,” the statement reads.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been detained and taken out of the country. He noted that the US had successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro.

“This operation was carried out in conjunction with US law enforcement agencies,” Trump noted.