Tajikistan and EU, OSCE discuss pathways to enhanced cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. Tajikistan held talks with EU and OSCE representatives on cooperation on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna on December 4, Trend reports via the Tajikistan's MFA.

The discussion took place on January 5, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan's Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and Radosław Darski, the European Union Ambassador to Tajikistan, alongside Tatiana Turcan, Acting Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Tajikistan.

In the course of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation. They also discussed the implementation of European Union and OSCE projects in Tajikistan.

