Azerbaijan’s chemical industry sees production boost in 10M2025
Azerbaijan’s chemical industry is on the upswing, with production climbing nearly six percent to hit around 1.92 billion manat. The pharmaceutical sector has hit the ground running, doubling its output, while rubber and plastic products are also making waves with significant increases.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy