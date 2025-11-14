Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih hosts celebration for Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ The Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih hosted a celebration dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day on the initiative of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora” organization, Trend reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event brought together Deputy Head of the city’s military administration Viktoria Samoylenko, Azerbaijani-origin writer Grigoriy Huseynov, public representatives, and members of the diaspora.

Samoylenko congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day, emphasizing that Azerbaijan–Ukraine relations continue to develop based on friendship and mutual respect. She expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for its political support and humanitarian assistance.

Chair of the “Azerbaijani Diaspora” organization, Kamaladdin Aghayev, stated that Victory Day is a source of national pride, noting that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity through this triumph. He also informed participants about the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in Karabakh and the progress of the “Great Return” process.

The event concluded with the screening of a film dedicated to Victory Day.

