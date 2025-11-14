Erdogan shares post on crash of Turkish plane in Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a post about the firefighting plane crash in Croatia, The Turkish President wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"This evening we received news of the crash in Croatia of a firefighting aircraft belonging to our Main Forestry Directorate. I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident in which one of our pilots was killed. I wish Allah's mercy on our martyr and express my condolences to his family, our country and people," the publication says.