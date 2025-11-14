Tajik president appoints new minister of economic development and trade

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 14. President Emomali Rahmon has appointed Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda as the new Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Tajik president's office.

The new minister has held several positions within the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, including his most recent role as deputy minister.

In his career, Abdurahmonzoda has worked on trade policy and cooperation with the World Trade Organization (WTO). He has also served as Tajikistan's Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.

The new minister holds degrees in Global Economics from New York University and a Master’s in Economic Development from the State University of Tajikistan.

