Uzbekistan expands rail network with newly commissioned line

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. A new railway line, designated Track No. 10, has been officially launched at the Ok Köprik station in Uzbekistan, following the commencement of construction earlier this year, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan Railways.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdumalik Kamiljanov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways JSC; Baurzhan Urinbasarov, Production Director of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy; along with department heads and senior officials from the Tashkent Railway Operations Directorate and the station.

Guests were briefed on the changes implemented at the station over the past two years. A key milestone of the new stage was the arrival of the first freight train from Kazakhstan via the newly commissioned line.

Meanwhile, the data from the National Statistics Committee indicates that a total of 79.7 million tons of major cargo types were transported by public mainline rail transport in the period from January through September 2025.