IFC and EBRD back Rebuild Ukraine Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have jointly committed $50 million to a new private equity fund aimed at supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction, Trend reports via the IFC.

The Rebuild Ukraine Fund, managed by Dragon Capital, will provide long-term equity and quasi-equity financing to Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies, helping them grow amid the ongoing disruption caused by Russia’s invasion.

The IFC and EBRD are each contributing $25 million (€21.8 million), which will help the fund reach a viable first close and signal strong market support for investment in Ukraine.

The fund targets a total capital deployment of $250 million across sectors critical to Ukraine’s resilience and recovery, including consumer retail and services, healthcare, financial services, construction materials, and agribusiness.

Dragon Capital, one of Ukraine’s most active independent private investment and investment banking firms, has been an EBRD client and has over 20 years of experience managing funds and investing in leading Ukrainian companies, including manufacturers, service providers, and major real estate projects.