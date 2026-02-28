Iran agrees not to store weapons-grade uranium - Omani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iranian authorities have agreed not to store enriched uranium on their territory, which is suitable for creating nuclear weapons, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who previously acted as a mediator in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, said, Trend reports.

"I think the most important achievement is the agreement that Iran will never have the nuclear material to build a bomb," the minister said.

"This is something that was not in the old agreement [on Iran's nuclear program], which was reached under [the 44th] President [of the United States Barack] Obama. This is something completely new," he added.