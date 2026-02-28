Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Iran agrees not to store weapons-grade uranium - Omani FM

World Materials 28 February 2026 04:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iran agrees not to store weapons-grade uranium - Omani FM
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iranian authorities have agreed not to store enriched uranium on their territory, which is suitable for creating nuclear weapons, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who previously acted as a mediator in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, said, Trend reports.

"I think the most important achievement is the agreement that Iran will never have the nuclear material to build a bomb," the minister said.

"This is something that was not in the old agreement [on Iran's nuclear program], which was reached under [the 44th] President [of the United States Barack] Obama. This is something completely new," he added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more