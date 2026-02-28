Israel launches preemptive strike on Iran - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Israel has
carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, the country’s Defense
Minister, Israel Katz, said, Trend reports.
According to Israeli media, Katz said a nationwide “immediate
emergency regime” has been declared.
“The State of Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against
Iran to neutralize threats against Israel,” he emphasized.
Air raid sirens are sounding across Israel, and the Internal
Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned
civilians to stay near bomb shelters. Citizens are advised to
locate the nearest protective shelter and avoid non-essential
travel due to the heightened security situation.