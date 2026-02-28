Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Cyberattack strikes multiple Iranian news outlets amid Tehran's turmoil

Iran Materials 28 February 2026 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
Cyberattack strikes multiple Iranian news outlets amid Tehran's turmoil
Photo: Iran MFA

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, has been taken offline following a sustained cyberattack, Trend reports.

The attack is reportedly ongoing, targeting the agency’s systems and disrupting its operations. Other Iranian news outlets, including Mehr and ISNA, have also experienced cyber intrusions, forcing them to halt their services temporarily.

Meanwhile, several explosions have occurred in the capital, Tehran, over the past few hours. Iranian media reports that the explosions were caused by rocket fire.

