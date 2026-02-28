Turkmenistan calls attention to Middle Corridor for UK business prospects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Turkmenistan offered United Kingdom (UK) investors opportunities in transport and infrastructure projects, highlighting the strategic role of the Middle Corridor and the modernization of Turkmenbashi port, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov made the remarks during a business reception with UK business representatives at Lancaster House on February 26. The Turkmen side also expressed readiness to build long-term partnerships based on mutual respect and benefit.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom (UK) discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, regional issues, and international topics.

The talks were held between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UK Foreign Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper and focused on cooperation in green technologies, digitalization, energy, and transport, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.