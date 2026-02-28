Iran gears up for strikes on Israel amid growing tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran is currently preparing to attack Israel, the statement of Iranian media says, Trend reports.

According to information, Iran is preparing for revenge and powerful strikes.

Meanwhile, after the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran ended without progress on February 17, the U.S. increased its presence in areas adjacent to Iran and deployed more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.