President Trump reveals core aim behind U.S. operations against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that one of the goals of the U.S. operation against Iran is to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Trend reports.

"It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I'll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon," he said in a post on his Truth Social page.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.