Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 28 February 2026 11:17 (UTC +04:00)
Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 28, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Ethiopian Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

Latest

Latest

Read more