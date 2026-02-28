Iran shuts airspace indefinitely amid explosions in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran has closed its airspace to flights for an indefinite period, said Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for the country’s Civil Aviation Organization, Trend reports.

According to the issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the airspace will remain closed for 6 hours.

The announcement comes after multiple explosions rocked the capital, Tehran, earlier. Iranian media reported that the blasts were the result of a missile attack.

