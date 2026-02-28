Israel lifts curtain on its objectives behind strikes in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. All representatives of the Iranian leadership have become targets of Israeli attacks, Trend reports, referring to a high-ranking rep of the Israeli army, quoting Channel 12 of Israeli television.

According to available information, about seven missile strikes were recorded in Tabriz, in areas where the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the presidential palace are located. Several ministries located in the southern part of Tabriz were also targeted.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.