Azerbaijan’s AZAL diverts flights following Iranian airspace lockdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan
Airlines (AZAL) has been forced to return flights to Baku after
Iran closed its airspace, Trend reports via the
company's press service.
The J2-011 flight from Baku to Dubai and the J2-1091 flight from
Baku to Jeddah were both diverted back to the capital.
According to the airline’s press service, the Baku-Dubai flight
successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 10:47
(GMT+4), while the Jeddah flight is expected to arrive shortly.
AZAL announced that it continues to closely monitor the
situation in the Middle East and is taking all necessary measures
to ensure passenger safety. Travelers will be promptly informed of
any changes to flight schedules, and further information can be
obtained by contacting the airline via [email protected].