...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 28

Economy Materials 28 February 2026 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 28

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 28, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 5 currencies went up, while 41 currencies fell compared to February 26.

The official rate for $1 is 1,311,134 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,549,954 rials. On February 26, the euro was priced at 1,550,897 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 28

Rial on February 26

1 US dollar

USD

1,311,134

1,313,867

1 British pound

GBP

1,764,178

1,780,300

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,705,482

1,700,005

1 Swedish króna

SEK

145,316

145,534

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

137,844

137,562

1 Danish krone

DKK

207,453

207,576

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,400

14,455

1 UAE Dirham

AED

357,014

357,758

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,277,094

4,284,444

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

469,126

469,499

100 Japanese yen

JPY

840,170

840,474

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

167,620

168,013

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,407,306

3,413,275

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

961,669

960,035

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

786,528

787,194

1 South African rand

ZAR

82,368

82,907

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,828

29,959

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,961

17,129

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

360,202

360,952

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

100,045

100,268

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,861

11,863

1 Australian dollar

AUD

933,650

934,805

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

349,636

350,365

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,487,059

3,494,327

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,036,714

1,039,676

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,073,283

1,075,656

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

42,417

42,498

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

624

626

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

899,556

902,998

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

207,470

207,873

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

191,150

191,316

100 Thai baht

THB

4,222,566

4,231,847

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

337,369

337,659

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

910,621

920,706

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,849,272

1,853,127

1 euro

EUR

1,549,954

1,550,897

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

263,033

261,740

1 Georgian lari

GEL

490,523

491,673

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

78,076

78,308

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,962

20,839

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

452,877

459,397

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

771,248

772,832

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,272,298

2,283,672

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

137,851

138,571

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

373,669

374,482

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,162

3,219

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,658,651 rials and $1 costs 1,403,083.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.63-1.66 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.93-1.96 million rials.

