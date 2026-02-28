Turkmenistan rolls out investment strategy and economic priorities in UK

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Turkmenistan showcased its investment opportunities and key economic sectors during a business reception with representatives of the United Kingdom's business community, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The event, held at Lancaster House, London, was attended by a Turkmen delegation led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. In his remarks, Meredov highlighted the country’s efforts to create a favorable investment environment, including legal guarantees, international arbitration mechanisms, and special economic regimes.

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also addressed the reception, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic ties with Central Asia and advancing sustainable partnership projects.

Turkmen side expressed readiness to build long-term cooperation with UK partners.

Earlier, Turkmenistan presented its plans to allocate 41.2 billion Turkmen manat ($11.8 billion) for the implementation of its investment program in 2026. The production facilities will be getting 68.5% of the total investment value, while 31.5% will be allocated to non-production projects.

Turkmenistan’s economic policy priorities for 2026 include economic diversification, industrial development, job creation, increased investment, modernization of agriculture, infrastructure development, and support for small and medium-sized businesses.