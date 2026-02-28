President of Albania set to visit Azerbaijan to attend 13th Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. President of Albania Bajram Begaj will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 12–14, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the information, the Albanian head of state will take part in discussions focused on current issues on the international agenda.

The XIII Global Baku Forum will be held under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition." The Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and is regarded as one of the leading international platforms for addressing global political, economic, and humanitarian issues.

Since 2013, the forum has brought together serving and former government leaders, representatives of international organizations, and members of the expert community, contributing to the strengthening of multinational dialogue and cooperation.