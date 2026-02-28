'Nabat’ film brings Khojaly Genocide to light at Warsaw screening (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A memorial event dedicated to the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the Azerbaijan House in Warsaw, Poland, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijan House in Warsaw and the Polish Azerbaijani Council (PAC), was attended by members of the Azerbaijani community as well as local public figures.

Tuncay Novruzzade, a board member of the PAC Warsaw branch, and Amin Maharramzade, a council member, provided detailed information about the Khojaly massacre. They emphasized that the tragedy holds an unforgettable place in the memory of the Azerbaijani people, and that commemorating the victims is crucial for preserving historical justice and educating future generations about national and moral values.

The event featured a screening of the film Nabat, which depicts the deep scars left by the Karabakh war on individuals, the pain of displacement from native lands, and the moral resilience of the people through the figure of a mother. The film deeply moved the audience and evoked strong emotional responses.

A photo exhibition illustrating the horrors of Khojaly was also presented, showing destroyed homes, lost families, suffering children and elderly people, and the devastated streets of the city. The exhibition underscored the importance of international recognition of the Khojaly massacre.

Organizers, speaking to the media department of the Azerbaijan House in Warsaw, highlighted the significance of such events in ensuring historical truths are not forgotten, protecting human values, and fostering moral education for young generations.

The Azerbaijan House in Warsaw regularly holds memorial events, conferences, and public awareness projects on the Khojaly massacre. These initiatives not only leave a deep emotional impact on participants but also serve as an important platform for passing historical truths to future generations and promoting humanitarian values.

