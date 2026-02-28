Azerbaijan's MFA reaches out to nationals in Israel amid rising tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel in light of the current tensions around Iran, the ministry's publication on the social media accounts says, Trend reports.

The ministry asked the citizens currently in Israel to carefully monitor the security situation, follow the instructions and recommendations of local authorities, stay away from mass gatherings, and strengthen personal security measures.

Additionally, the ministry asked the citizens to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel in case of any emergency as follows:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel

[email protected]

+972 54 539 77 88

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the US increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel