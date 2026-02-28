U.S. launches large-scale operation against Iran - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The United States military began major combat operations in Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social page, Trend reports.

Trump stated that the operation aims to protect the American people by neutralizing threats originating from forces in power in Tehran. He emphasized that Tehran’s actions pose a direct threat to U.S. military bases abroad and that Washington will no longer tolerate such risks.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the US increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.