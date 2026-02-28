Azerbaijan’s MFA reaches out to citizens in Iran amid heightened tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran, and leave Iran via Azerbaijan or Türkiye, depending on the region they are located, taking into account the escalated security situation in Iran, the ministry's statement says, Trend reports.

The ministry also asked the citizens to observe safety measures, stay away from mass gatherings, follow the instructions of local authorities, and regularly monitor official information sources.

In case of any emergency, the citizens were requested to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz as follows:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran

[email protected]

+98 905 523 01 07

+98 901 884 55 31

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

[email protected]

+98 901 414 31 57

+98 935 317 21 01

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

