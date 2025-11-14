Bulgaria calls for clear EU plan on simplified tariff measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Bulgaria urges EU to provide a clear action plan on simplified tariff measures, Trend reports citing the country's Finance Ministry.

This was stated by Deputy Finance Minister of Bulgaria Metodi Metodiev during the regular meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Brussels.

European finance ministers discussed a range of key topics, including energy taxation, the removal of the customs exemption threshold for goods entering the EU, the 2025 annual report of the European Fiscal Board, simplification of EU legislation, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Europe’s economic recovery, and conclusions on European statistics.

Deputy Minister Metodiev highlighted the progress made in the field of energy taxation and noted that some of the concerns raised have been taken into account. He also expressed Bulgaria’s serious concerns regarding the proposal for automatic indexation, which would have the greatest impact on member states, including Bulgaria, that apply minimum tax levels on energy products.

On the topic of introducing simplified tariff treatment for distance sales of goods and removing the customs exemption threshold, political agreement was reached, and a declaration submitted by France was adopted to find a legal and technical solution for the swift removal of the threshold. Bulgaria urged the European Commission to present a concrete action plan with clearly defined deadlines.

The ECOFIN Council approved amendments to the national recovery and resilience plans of Belgium, Luxembourg, Croatia, Estonia, Romania, and Slovakia.

The ministers also adopted conclusions on the progress achieved in EU statistical priorities and provided guidance for future work in this area.