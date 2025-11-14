IEA warns infrastructure gaps could slow LNG growth in Asia

Photo: IEA/Facebook

China will continue to play an outsized role in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand despite gas making up a small share of its energy mix, but its long-term appetite remains uncertain as pipeline imports from Russia expand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

