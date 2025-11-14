AzerGold champions eco-friendly practices in geological projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Environmental sustainability and protection are key priorities in all activities of AzerGold CJSC, which applies environmentally safer methods in the implementation of geological projects, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, the company aligns its operations with the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, prioritizing environmental protection and the responsible stewardship of natural resources. AzerGold’s environmental initiatives are guided by Azerbaijan's national legislation, as well as the international conventions ratified by the country.

"In its geological exploration endeavors, the company actively employs environmentally responsible and non-invasive methods. These approaches are particularly advantageous from an ecological standpoint, as they enable the collection of crucial data with minimal disruption to the surface and surrounding ecosystems.

Environmental requirements are also a top priority in the exploitation of deposits. Before starting the exploitation of a deposit, an environmental impact assessment is conducted, and during the exploitation process, regular environmental monitoring of air, water, and soil quality is carried out," the source noted.

The source underlined that AzerGold is the first company in Azerbaijan’s mining sector to conduct reclamation work in a completed mining project.

"As a result, comprehensive ecosystem restoration and landscape rehabilitation efforts have been successfully undertaken in these regions. Furthermore, the company’s environmental initiatives extend to preserving biodiversity and enhancing local flora and fauna. Thousands of native trees and shrubs, well-suited to the local climate, are being planted in proximity to mining sites, with this ongoing initiative contributing to the long-term ecological balance," the source further explained.