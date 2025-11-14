Azerbaijan spills beans on nation's average annual inflation for 10M2025
Azerbaijan's CPI took a leap of 5.9% in October 2025 compared to the previous year, with food prices climbing the ladder by 8.2%, non-food items inching up by 2.5%, and paid services seeing a bump of 5.6%. Month after month, the CPI hit the nail on the head at 100.5%, and it climbed the ladder by 5.7% from January through October.
