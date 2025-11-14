U.S. Purdue University event celebrates Azerbaijani national days (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ The Azerbaijani Student Association at Purdue (AZESA) University in the U.S. state of Indiana hosted an event marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the committee, students from diverse academic disciplines and multicultural heritages throughout the institution engaged in the event.

Member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Student Association and participant of the Second Azerbaijan Youth Forum, Kamran Hajibeyli, highlighted the deep spiritual significance of these national days for the Azerbaijani people. He emphasized that “such events are crucial for preserving and promoting the national identity of young Azerbaijanis living abroad.” Other members of the association, Kenan Gurbanov, Shams Adigozelzadeh, Yusif Shukurlu, Karim Abdullayev, and Orkhan Musayev, also spoke about the importance of Victory Day and the organization’s future endeavors.

Students danced to Azerbaijani music, enjoyed dishes from the national cuisine, and took part in games, quizzes on Azerbaijani history and culture, and prize presentations. The gathering combined entertainment with education, contributing to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and cultural diversity on campus.

The AZESA announced that it plans to continue organizing events aimed at celebrating national holidays and showcasing Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

