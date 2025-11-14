Kazakhstan urges EU to tackle bottlenecks along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 14. Kazakhstan is urging European institutions to take practical steps in implementing projects aimed at overcoming bottlenecks of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Roman Vassilenko, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, delivered the statement during the 44th Annual Meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club, which took place in Belgium and was focused on the theme "The Middle Corridor and Global Gateways."

Vassilenko highlighted the EU's growing interest in the development of the route. He also drew attention to the rapidly developing Kazakhstan-European relations, where transportation connectivity has become a key element in further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two.

During the panel discussion, the prospects for sector-specific cooperation were explored, as well as the experience and plans of German and European logistics companies to expand their activities in Kazakhstan.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional North and South corridors. The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.